East Midlands electricity distribution network promises no waste will go to landfill

This is one of WPD’s core environment and sustainability commitments outlined in the electricity distribution company’s business plan for 2023-28.

At the heart of the plan is a determination to lead the drive to decarbonisation, including cutting WPD’s own carbon emissions to zero by 2028, 22 years ahead of UK government targets.

Delivering its electricity services in an environmentally sustainable way will benefit customers by reducing the business’ carbon impact on them.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has announced major plans to improve its environmental impact by sending no waste to landfill by 2028.

As well as the target for landfill, overall WPD will be cutting the tonnage of waste it produces by 30 per cent over a five-year period.

WPD’s starting point will be to avoid creating waste in the first place and if that isn’t achievable, reduce the amount as much as possible. The emphasis then would be on finding a way to reuse it and if that isn’t feasible, recycling will be the next option.

Andy Martyr-Icke, of WPD’s Environment Team, said: “As one of the region’s leading companies, we have a big role to play in sustainability and we’re not satisfied with just minimising our impact on the environment.

“We want to have a positive effect. Not only are we focusing on reducing waste sent to landfill to zero and increasing recycling, we will also significantly reduce the amount of waste we produce in the first place.”

WPD is working with manufacturers and suppliers to cut waste and the environmental impact of products and services it uses.

This will include sourcing more goods made from recycled plastics and eliminating non-recyclable plastic. This will help reduce use of raw materials, carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

The company, which serves eight million customers, will also be exploring ways it can turn waste materials into a resource that can be used by third parties, in addition to recycling more.