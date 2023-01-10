Sherwood Forest provides backdrop for new book about boy's fantasy adventure

We all know about the historic forest’s association with the legend of Robin Hood and his famous hideout, the Major Oak tree, which still stands today.

But author Jamie Ivey substitutes outlaw Robin for 11-year-old Zach in a story about magical realism which celebrates the beauty of the natural environment.

‘The Goblin Pages’, aimed at children aged seven-to-12, tells how the school bully finds out Zach once went missing for four years in the woodland of Sherwood Forest.

The famous Major Oak tree at the heart of Sherwood Forest.

The teasing starts and Zach is desperate to remember what happened to him in the forest, so he can defend himself.

With the help of a teacher and friends, he attempts to solve the mystery of his lost years in Sherwood Forest.

He uncovers a centuries-old environmental conflict and also magic that could change the world.

It is the first children’s book to be written by journalist and blogger Ivey, who is best known for his prize-winning books about Provence in France – provenceguru.com – where he lives with his wife and three children.

Author, journalist and blogger Jamie Ivey, who write 'The Goblin Pages', a fantasy adventure aimed at seven-to-12-year-olds.

He is originally from England, based in the London area, but he moved to the village of Lourmarin about 15 years ago.

Ivey said: “The main theme I wanted to explore in The Goblin’s Pages is the relationship between children’s imagination and technological advances.

“The school Zach attends is run by a headmaster who is a fanatical advocate of technology. His emphasis on data and results strips creativity from the classroom, allowing no space for the individual.

“However, the natural world and magic keep rearing their heads. I believe children are much more in touch with the natural world than adults. It is the space in which their imagination lives.

“Therefore, the central tension of the book is progress through technology on one side, set against imagination and the environment on the other.”

The Goblin Pages has been published by The Book Guild and is available in paperback on Amazon for £7.99.

Philippa Iliffe, of The Book Guild, said: “Although Jamie grew up in Bromley, he has always been interested in Sherwood Forest and the legend of Robin Hood.

