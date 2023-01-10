Party to celebrate first birthday of popular pick ’n’ mix shop in Kirkby

It is exactly a year since Mr Munchies opened its doors on Low Moor Road, so owner Bradley Mower plans to mark the occasion with activities, giveaways and discounts on Saturday, January 14.

There will be free, professional face-painting between 11am and 2pm, birthday balloons, a free slice of Mr Munchies’ birthday cake and 20 per cent off all the shop’s American stock, such as sweets, candy and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Bradley’s way of thanking his customers, who have helped the shop enjoy the sweet taste success during its first year.

Bradley Mower with wife Rebecca and daughters Lillie and Chloe outside the Mr Munchies shop in Kirkby.

“Business has gone really well,” said Bradley, aged 37, who lives in Shirebrook. “Far better than I expected.

“We have had loads of local support but also customers from places such as Derby, Chesterfield and Newark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have 14,000 followers on TikTok, where we have had more than 37,000 likes.”

The icing on the cake has been a five-star food hygiene certificate, equating to a ‘very good’ rating, from Ashfield Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a family affair as Bradley Mower receives help from wife Rebecca and daughters Lillie and Chloe in the Mr Munchies pick 'n' mix store on Low Moor Road, Kirkby.

Bradley said: “We offer a modern, clean and friendly place to visit, and all our products are high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those products, there has been a great appetite for his pick ’n’ mix offerings, modern sweets and American goodies. But waffles, home-made milkshakes, iced coffee, biscuits, slushy and doughnuts are also on the Mr Munchies menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop, which runs an online delivery service too, is a family affair with Bradley’s wife, Rebecca, 36, and daughters, Lillie, 14, and 12-year-old Chloe, helping out when necessary.

But it is his brainchild, which he ploughed his savings into after mental health issues forced him to leave his previous job as a salesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has Mr Munchies proved financially viable, it has also “helped massively” with Bradley’s mental health.

“It has saved me,” he admits. “I had reached my lowest ebb and I still have a few bad days. But the shop has given me something to get up for in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have met new friends and have even helped customers who have come into the shop and opened up about their own mental health issues. We’ve had a cuppa and a chat.