Mansfield college launch new online course to help better understand mental health

The first Level 2 Mental Health First Aid course, which starts on Thursday, November 3, will help people to provide the support and raise understanding of mental health at work, to be able to create a happier, healthier working environment.

The course is being delivered online and will run for five weeks from 6pm to 7pm and cover a range of topics such as recognising mental ill-health, supporting mental wellbeing in the workplace, understanding how to promote a wellness culture and the importance of resilience and self-care.

Further courses will run on Thursday, January 5, Wednesday, February 22, Tuesday, April 18, and Thursday, June 8.

West Nottinghamshire College is helping people to understand more about mental health awareness in the workplace thanks to a new online course.

It is an accredited course and is completely free to people aged 24 and over. Similarly, those aged between 19 and 23 also pay nothing, provided they have a full level 2 qualification or higher. However, those aged 19 to 23 with less than a full level 2 qualification pay £50.

Classes will be delivered through one-hour long online sessions with students expected to spend an additional two hours of independent study every week.

The course will cover three topic areas, understanding what is meant by mental health, understanding common mental health conditions and understanding the role of the mental health first aider.

