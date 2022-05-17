Then you could volunteer to be a Welcome Volunteer at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The theatre welcomes more than 120,000 people every year to enjoy comedy, music, family shows and pantomime and as a welcome volunteer you’ll greet audiences with a smile, help direct them to their seats and keep an eye on the audience, and what’s on the stage, during the show.

During the interval you’ll be making sure everywhere is tidy and helping customers if they need any support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Would you like to be a Welcome Volunteer at Mansfield Palace Theatre?

Ideally, you'd be able to offer a regular amount of time each week and in exchange the theatre offers training and the opportunity to see some fabulous shows.

All Welcome Volunteers receive a full training programme, and you’ll join a theatre team dedicated to giving local people great nights out in Mansfield.

Typical volunteering shifts are between 6.30pm and 10pm, usually Tuesday to Saturday, sometimes there are Sunday performances, and occasional afternoon shows from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Benefits of volunteering at Mansfield Palace Theatre include a volunteer card giving free admission to some performances (subject to availability), uniform provided for use when on duty, free tea and coffee when on duty, full training programme and a free Mansfield District Council car parking pass.

You don’t need any previous experience, just plenty of enthusiasm, a friendly face and give a warm welcome to people from all walks of life.

A Welcome Volunteer Open Day will take place on Monday, June 20, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.