The Trust is one of eight NHS organisations to sign the Climate Emergency UK declaration.

The declaration supports Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Green Plan commitments, which include reducing carbon emissions from energy consumption by 80 per cent by 2025, aim to cut patient transport mileage by 25 per cent by 2025 to improve local air quality and reduce the health impacts of air pollution on children and adults, reduce fossil fuel use on their estates over the next five years, with the long-term goal of phasing out use before 2040, reduce their overall waste volume by seven per cent per year to 2025 and continue their zero-to-landfill commitment and cease purchase of single-use plastic stirrers and straws, single-use plastic cutlery, plates or single use cups made of expanded polystyrene or oxo-degradable plastics by April 2022.

Dr Helena Clements, Sherwood’s climate action clinical lead said: “Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing our society today. There are implications for physical and mental health, both directly and indirectly, across the population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sherwood’s Climate Action Team

“As an NHS Trust, we have a responsibility to ensure efficient use of resources, and by recognising the climate emergency we can raise awareness among colleagues, patients and our local area.”

The Trust’s declaration has been announced during its second Hope Orchard Campaign, a community effort to offset carbon emissions by planting trees, while promoting the benefits that this has on the environment, wildlife, and humans.

Paul Robinson, chief executive, said: “By declaring a climate emergency we are acknowledging the link between climate change and the health of our population.

“We have taken a positive stance towards climate action, recently launching Hope Orchard phase two where we’ve planted more than 20 trees across our sites for colleagues and patients to enjoy in our green spaces. However, we have much more to do.”