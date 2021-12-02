Gates have been fitted to the alleyway that runs between Welbeck Street and Bentick Street, putting an end to the anti-social behaviour that has plagued the area.

This follows CCTV that was installed back in January, following the creation of a special task force by Coun Samantha Deakin, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, to tackle anti-social behaviour in the New Cross area.

The council worked with residents, listened to their concerns and has ensured that visible action has been taken. Residents in the area can now live without the threat of anti-social behaviour on their doorsteps.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Coun Samantha Deakin, Antonio Taylor, ADC community protection manager, Louise Robinson, ADC community protection team leader and Wayne Bennett, ADC public safety and cohesion lead at Welbeck Street.

The gates have been fitted as part of the council’s three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that came into play in October.

The new gates were installed with funding from the governments Safer Streets project. The funding was awarded to Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner to help increase safety in New Cross and Sutton town centre.

Coun Samantha Deakin said: “I have been working with residents for two years to get the alleyway on Welbeck Street gated, and I am so pleased that we finally have one in place.

"We know there is a lot of anti-social behaviour happening around the area and this will stop the alleyway being used as a rat run and a hot spot for anti-social behaviour.

“We want to create a district that is safe, clean and brings pride to the people that live here. We have shown time and time again that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Ashfield.

“We are delivering successes that residents can see, and that are having a positive impact on their lives This gating order is just part of the plans we have to make the New Cross and town centre areas safer areas to be.”