Sherwood Forest Hospitals celebrates diverse workforce by unveiling inclusive artwork

The artwork, which is also represented at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust’s two other hospital sites, Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital, recognises and celebrates colleagues from a total of 88 backgrounds and nationalities who collectively make up the Trust’s 5,000 plus workforce.

Ali Pearson, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ lead for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, said: “This artwork supports our Anti-racism strategy and promotes our agenda for inclusivity and belonging for our colleagues, and for our patients.

"Everyone is welcome at #TeamSFH; we are proud to deliver outstanding care to our community, and we are proud of our diverse workforce.

Robin Binks, deputy chief nurse; Suman Dove; ethnic minority staff network chair; Ali Pearson, equality, diversity and inclusion lead; Emma Challans, director of Culture and Improvement; and Paul Robinson, chief executive.

“This artwork is a celebration and a representation of our #TeamSFH family and our core values, working together, aspiring, and improving and being respectful and caring. Collectively, this is what makes Sherwood Forest Hospitals a great place to work.”

Paul Robinson, chief executive, attended the unveiling and recognised the importance of the artwork in celebrating diversity at the Trust.

He said: “I am so proud of our workforce. Together we deliver outstanding care and services every day for our patients and community. This artwork symbolises incredible individuals, coming together from across the world to work together as one team - #TeamSFH.

The artwork can be found at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ three hospital sites over the coming few weeks.

“I encourage colleagues and visitors to our hospitals to take a look at the artwork at our hospitals and celebrate how diverse our teams are; more than 80 nationalities create our fantastic workforce, and together we deliver outstanding care to our population.”

Emma Challans, director of Culture and Improvement, and executive lead for the Trust’s Ethnic Minority Staff Network, said: “I am so pleased that we can share and be proud of the diversity of our workforce and recognise the brilliance and care we provide for our patients and each other, every day.”