Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation trust, which has colleagues from more than 100 countries, is celebrating its diverse workforce.

Flags representing the countries of birth of the Trust’s colleagues are on display beside the main lifts on the ground floor of King’s Mill Hospital, where they can be seen by thousands of patients, colleagues and visitors every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New flags have been added in 2024 to represent colleagues from countries including Bahamas, Belgium, Botswana, Finland, Haiti, Malta, Norway and Sweden.

Sherwood Forest Hospital's overseas colleagues in front of the flag artwork at King’s Mill Hospital.

The display supports the trust’s anti-racism strategy and promotes equality, diversity and inclusivity, summed up by the title: ‘One world, one #TeamSFH.’

Andriyan Kirov, an operating department practitioner based at Newark Hospital who is originally from Bulgaria, said: “Happy Overseas NHS Workers Day to all my colleagues across the trust and thank you for the input you provide to make our patients and community healthier, safer and feel cared for.

“SFH not only invests in diversity and equality, but has also invested in me, understood me and provided flexibility and genuine interest in my wellbeing and work-life balance making it an attractive place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Simcox, director of people at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the number of flags has increased from 95 last year to 102 in 2024.

“No matter where our colleagues are from, we work together as one team to provide outstanding care every single day and I’m really proud of that.

“I hope our colleagues will see the flag representing their country of birth on the wall every day and know how much we value the skills, knowledge and expertise they bring to #TeamSFH.”

People from ethnic minorities make up around 16% of the trust’s workforce, which is higher than the local population of 5.5 per cent according to data from a 2021 census.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseas NHS Workers Day was launched by the Doctors’ Association UK (DAUK) in 2021 to say thank you to all those who migrated to the UK to work in our NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic.