Ashfield company aims to open doors for women interested in manufacturing

Ashfield company Doorcerts,

Every year International Women’s Day is held to “celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women” around the world.

Doorcerts, based in Stanton Hill, is led by commercial manager Sarah Armson, who wants to encourage more women and girls to enter the industry.

Statistics show that women comprise around 25 per cent of the manufacturing workforce, while in construction, this figure is around 15 per cent.

Sarah, a former apprentice, is a Mansfield and Ashfield 2020’s Women In Business group member and completed a Women In Leadership course run by Nottingham Trent University.

She said she admires several businesswomen, including Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden and Carolyn Radford, CEO and co-owner of Mansfield Town Football Club.

She said: “There is simply no reason why women cannot forge careers in the manufacturing and construction industry.

“Things are changing for the better but mindsets are the most important things that need to change.

“Some women and girls think that manufacturing is a man’s job, while some men do not think women are suited to certain roles.

“In fact, we did not have one female apply for a role as an apprentice.

“This has to change. The jobs are there, and in the right environment, there is no reason why women cannot flourish and lead careers based on their skills and merit.”

Doorcerts, based in Brierley Park Close, manufactures bespoke fire doors and standard doors and supplies necessary ironmongery and more, such as door handles or secure entry systems.

Sarah's colleague Kelly Wheeler started working in the industry at 20 and has spent a career in manufacturing.

Kelly said: “There are many different roles in manufacturing and construction, and the old-fashioned view of a factory should be consigned to history.

“While some attitudes do need to change, there is no reason why women coming into industry cannot succeed by working hard and doing their best.

“We are already breaking down barriers, so now is the time to take up the opportunities.”