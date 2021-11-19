The team, which was established in January 2020, includes 25 Sherwood members of staff from various roles and backgrounds supporting climate action and sustainability in their local Trust and community.

Recognised for their innovative efforts and dedication towards climate action, the team has coordinated multiple campaigns and initiatives during the group’s infancy, challenging the Trust’s Board with climate targets that will support the NHS’s goal of being net-zero by 2040.

Doctor Helena Clements, clinical climate lead and consultant paediatrician, said: “To be recognised in the annual HSJ Awards, alongside other NHS Trusts and services all working towards net-zero and a brighter future, is fantastic and I feel very proud of the group and what we have achieved together.

The Climate Action Team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

"This is only the beginning for the Climate Action Team at Sherwood, as we continue to work on making Sherwood more sustainable for our colleagues and patients, whilst continuing to deliver outstanding care.”

Paul Robinson, Chief Executive said: “I am so proud of our Climate Action Team, not only for the localised changes they have implemented and supported, but how their reach across our community has really supported our healthier communities strategy and our NHS net-zero target."