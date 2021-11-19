Witness appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Sutton

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Beech Street, Skegby, on Wednesday, November 17, at about 7am.

The injured man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

PC Joshua Ashton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is continuing as we try to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Beech Street, Skegby.

“A man remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries and we wish him well.

“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident.

“We would like to urge anyone with any dash-cam footage or CCTV or anyone who witnessed the incident to call the police on 101.”