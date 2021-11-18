There is £11,000 available in the lottery fund and bids of up to £2,000 will be considered to support either day-to-day spending or one-off capital projects by good causes in Mansfield.

From each Robin Hood Lottery ticket 10p goes to the community fund and another 50p goes to the fund if the player does not choose a specific good cause to support.

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a direct contribution from the Executive Mayor Andy Abraham’s allowance to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for local groups, individuals and volunteers to deliver a specific project in the Mansfield community.

Funding is available for good causes in Mansfield

He said: “I try to offer a helping hand to a variety of causes, some may be new ventures and others more established.

"I am especially keen to help groups that help vulnerable members of their communities and offer affordable activities for young people to have fun and express themselves.”

The deadline for bids is 4pm on Friday, December 17, and the successful awards will be announced in the new year.

More information and the application form for the Mayor’s 500 Fund can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/mayors500fund or to apply to the Robin Hood Lottery Community Fund visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/robinhoodcommunityfund.

To play the Lottery visit www.robinhoodlottery.co.uk.