Generous members of the public have already donated a range of gifts to the appeal, which is taking place for the second year in a row.

Collection boxes have been set up at seven drop-off locations where people can leave toys and gifts for children of all ages and their adult carers until Monday, November 29.

The items, which must be new and unused due to Covid-19, will be wrapped before being distributed through Mansfield Children’s Centre Service and Family Action Food Clubs.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams at the Old Town Hall's Secret Santa gift appeal collection point

The drop-off points are Old Town Hall, Mansfield, Civic Corner café, Mansfield Civic Centre, Ravensdale Children’s Centre, Oak Tree Children’s Centre, Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre, Mansfield Museum, Smyths Toys and Portland Retail Park, Mansfield. Please check the opening days and times of individual venues before travelling.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and individuals who supported our community appeal last year and we’d love to spread some festive cheer by providing a similar amount of gifts this Christmas.

“Many families have experienced difficulties since the start of the pandemic and we are incredibly proud of how people have come together to support each other.

"Thank you to everyone who has already donated – your contribution really will make a difference to those who need it most.”

There is a strong community focus to the council’s Christmas in Mansfield campaign this year.

Free tickets will soon be available for a family event called the Mansfield Winter Festival, which will take place in Titchfield Park on Saturday, December 18. Although tickets are free, people will be invited to make a donation which the council will present to a local charity.

In the town centre, the main event will be I love Mansfield Christmas Market, delivered by Mansfield BID and funding partner Mansfield District Council, from November 27, until December 22.