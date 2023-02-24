Historian Sharon Bennett-Connolly, who has written several books about the Middle Ages and publishes the History - The Interesting Bits blog, will be one of the guest speakers at the event on Saturday, March 11.

Among her critically-acclaimed books is the Ladies of Magna Carta and it will be this subject that forms the basis of her talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon, a fellow of Royal Historical Society, said: “There were so many women who influenced the clauses of Magna Carta and the civil war which surrounded its creation.

Historian Sharon Bennett-Connolly will be shedding light on the lives of remarkable Medieval women at Sherwood Forest

"And there were even more women who were able to use Magna Carta to protect their own rights.”

Sharon’s talk begins at 12.45pm, but before then, at 11.30am, Dr Louise Gentle of Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, will be talking about her career in conservation alongside RSPB Site Manager for Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, Chloe Ryder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talks are free to attend.

Throughout the day, members of The Sherwood Outlaws performing theatre group will delivering storytelling sessions and have-a-go archery.

You can enjoy a guided walk with Maid Marian from the Sherwood Outlaws

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be volunteering opportunities running too, so visitors can get hands on with the conservation work being carried out at Nottinghamshire’s only National Nature Reserve.

You can enjoy a guided walk with Maid Marian and take in a Medieval weapons display too. The walk costs £5.50 per person or £4.50 for RSPB members and booking is required ay www.visitsherwood.co.uk

An exhibition highlighting the achievements of some of the women who shaped Sherwood will also be held during the day. The display is once again supported by the Miner2Major Landscape Partnership Scheme.