Seven-year-old sisters to tackle National Three Peaks Challenge - in aid of Kimberley school playground

Six-year-olds Sophie and Jessica Wright are currently in training for the National Three Peaks challenge, which will see them scale Scotland’s Ben Nevis, England’s Scafell Pike and Wales’ Snowdon inside 24 hours.

Proud mum Mel, aged 46, a paramedic manager with East Midlands Ambulance Service, of High Street, Kimberley, said: “This is a difficult challenge for any adult, never mind little legs. We are so proud of them, they are training hard and determined to succeed.”

The pair, pupils at Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley, are already seasoned climbers alongside their parents – dad is 51-year-old personal trainer and military veteran Jay – and are raising money for a “much-needed new playground at our school”.

Sophie Wright, left, and her twin sister Jessica are preparing to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.

The sisters, who will be seven at the time of the challenge on June 2, said: “We have climbed many mountains and have been inspired by Daddy and Mummy, who have led many groups around the challenge.

“We have climbed Snowdon and know how hard this is going to be, but we have the full support of family and friends and we want to raise funds for a much-needed new playground at our school.

“We will be training hard and will be climbing the three mountains back to back, starting at Ben Nevis, with onward travel to the Lake District to climb Scafell Pike in the dark and onto to Wales to finish summiting Snowdon Saturday morning.”

They said the school playground is “tired, uninspiring and in need of a makeover”, with friends describing it as “boring” and needing “new stuff to make it more fun”.

To support the pair, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-and-jessica-wright

Their fundraising page says: “The current playground does not stimulate active play and children are often found standing around at playtimes instead of actively engaged in play. We want to change this by helping to fundraise for its redevelopment.