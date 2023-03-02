The next event, on Friday, April 14, will give guests a taste of Victorian decadence, with a chance to learn about and sample five gins, while experiencing the museum – where acclaimed author DH Lawrence was born in September 1885 – at night.

On arrival at the Victoria Street museum, guests will be greeted by their Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before taking in the magic of the museum and its historic rooms and exhibitions by gas light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gin tasting will then begin, learning all about their history and flavour profiles.

The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum by night.

Limited tickets, priced £15, are now available from eventbrite.com/e/gin-and-gaslight-tickets-558031686797

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad