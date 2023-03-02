Step back in time and enjoy a gin night with a difference in Eastwood
A gin tasting experience with a difference will be on offer in Eastwood this April, as the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum’s Gin and Gaslight events return for 2023.
The next event, on Friday, April 14, will give guests a taste of Victorian decadence, with a chance to learn about and sample five gins, while experiencing the museum – where acclaimed author DH Lawrence was born in September 1885 – at night.
On arrival at the Victoria Street museum, guests will be greeted by their Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before taking in the magic of the museum and its historic rooms and exhibitions by gas light.
The gin tasting will then begin, learning all about their history and flavour profiles.
Limited tickets, priced £15, are now available from eventbrite.com/e/gin-and-gaslight-tickets-558031686797
Museum visitors can experience a traditional Victorian wash house, see the parlour, feel the warmth of the fire in the kitchen and have a wander around the parental and other bedrooms.