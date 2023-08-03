Service offering support for victims of crime in Nottinghamshire is expanding

Nottinghamshire Victim CARE is a free service offering people the chance to speak to a trained victim support professional who can provide a range of practical and emotional support.

The new service will help victims of crime as well those affected by anti-social behaviour, hate incidents, road traffic crime and identity theft. Young people and children affected by crime will have access to a new dedicated service tailored for their needs.

The service aims to empower victims to cope and recover from crime, by providing expert victim support and advocacy.

Remedi manager, Cherry Triston, is pictured alongside Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire recently commissioned a new contract to deliver an enhanced offer until March 2027.

Outgoing provider Catch 22 have delivered the service since 2016, and will be replaced by Remedi, a national Victim Care specialist, from October 1.

Nicola Wade, head of Commissioning and Partnerships at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, said: “Firstly we must thank Catch 22 for all their excellent hard work in the seven years they have been working with us.

“We now welcome Remedi and are excited to be further enhancing the service on offer, with young people and children now also able to get help should they need it.

“It is crucial that victims of crime feel they have somebody to speak to and somewhere to go for advice, and that is exactly what the Notts Victim Care service provides.”

Nicola Bancroft, assistant director at Remedi, said: “Remedi are delighted to have been awarded the Notts Victim Care Contract.

“We are looking forward to working with key partners and the local community to ensure we deliver an accessible, trauma informed, tailored support service to help those affected by crime to move forward and feel empowered.

“Support will be available in person, via telephone and online for both children/young people and adults across a range of offence types.