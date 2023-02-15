Changes Mansfield Chad readers want to see to improve Mansfield town centre

Here are nine things that Mansfield Chad readers think will help to improve Mansfield’s town centre.
We asked residents to give us their ideas on how Mansfield could be improved.
We received a wide range of responses including moving the market, a wider range of places to eat, more shops, free parking, music venues, improving the roads and more community events.
Here are nine of the changes our readers want to see made in Mansfield – do you agree with them?
1. Mansfield Market
Jane Anne Roberts said: "Drop the rates and bring back the big market. There's nothing in Mansfield."
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. More shops
Steph Eshelby said: "More shops. The ones we have are shocking."
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Music venues
Zak Lounds said: "A proper music scene. Town Mill and Intake club used to bring a lot of different bands from all over the country to play locally in the town and Mansfield actually had a proper rock scene so to speak, nowadays there's nothing to cater for that, which just drives any of that scene and income into other parts of Nottinghamshire."
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Community events
James Duncan said: "Bring back the old party in the parks we used to have in the 90s' or early 2000s' at Titchfield and Chesterfield Road park."
Photo: jason chadwick