Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding for the services will be provided from a new instalment of the Government’s Bus Recovery Grant which has been set up to help routes struggling to recover to pre-covid passenger levels, along with existing council held transport funding.

The money to fund the buses will last initially until April 2023 and is in addition to £4.1m given by the council already to support a further 80 bus routes each year.

Coun Neil Clarke, the council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “I’m pleased that the council and the Government have teamed-up to help passengers to continue to use these bus services.

The 141 service is one of those which will be partially supported by the council and the government's Bus Recovery Grant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many residents will use these services for work, shopping and seeing friends and loved ones - and older members of our community find them especially valuable.

“I’m glad that the council can still play a crucial role in providing the investment to keep bus services running smoothly across our county.

"We will be reviewing these services in partnership with the bus companies over the autumn, as well as looking at our existing supported network to look at longer-term options after next April.

“It is vital that residents try to use the bus more frequently across Nottinghamshire, as it will provide us with evidence and a clear need to continue funding bus travel.

“Using the bus more will help continue to keep bus services running across Nottinghamshire now and in the future.

“By getting on your local bus more frequently, passengers will help us reduce carbon emissions and get on the front-foot against climate change.

“Leave the car at home, jump on the bus and help us keep Nottinghamshire cleaner and greener and our bus services running.”