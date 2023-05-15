Here's everything you can get up to at Mansfield Museum during May half term

On Tuesday, May 30, Beat Feet Drumming will be hosting a free workshops between 10am to 11am for 0 to seven-year-olds and 11am to noon for seven-year-old and above. Their fun and engaging rhythm workshops will explore rhythms from around the world using hand drums, showing you just how great it feels to make music with others.

Free have-a-go Zumba sessions from Global Dance with Charm will be held in Mansfield Market Place on Wednesday, May 31, from 10am to 1pm.

With rhythms like Bhangra from the Punjab, Soca from the Caribbean, Samba from Brazil, Cumbia from Columbia and beats from different regions of Africa – come along and have a go. There will also be the opportunity to make your own Carnival flags at both the market and museum between 10am and noon.

Mansfield Museum has a host of activities taking place during May half term

On Thursday, June 1, you can design and make your own Carnival headdress in the museum Arcade, and on Friday, June 2, you can make your own Carnival Wings. Both activities take place from 10am to noon.

You will also have the chance to have your treasured possessions valued by Bamfords Auctioneers at Mansfield Museum between 1pm to 3pm on Thursday, June 1. Just bring along your items and find out more about them, including what they are worth.

The on Friday, June 2, and every other fortnight from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Mansfield Museum there will be Feel Good Friday sessions.

These free events will help residents to improve their fitness and nutritional awareness to benefit the whole family. Try new activities run by qualified health professionals from More Leisure Community Trust, meet new people and get advice on getting active.

And to celebrate National Fish and Chip day, which takes place on Friday, June 2, enjoy free seaside themed craft activities and trails at the Makers Market on Saturday, June 3.

