Selston High School celebrates student achievements on GCSE results day
Students at Selston School are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps in their education journey.
Staff and students have come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure these grades.
Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, some particular individual highlights include Finley Cordin who achieved a grade 7 or above in all his nine subjects, including six grade 9’s in maths, physics, chemistry, biology, history and computer science, Olivia Gilbert achieved a grade eight or above in all her GCSE’s, including grade 9’s in art, chemistry and history and Alyssa Nogueira achieved a grade 7 or above in all her nine GCSE subjects, achieving a grade 9 in chemistry and physics.
Paul Halcro, headteacher at Selston High School, said: “We are very proud that all of our students’ hard work and resilience has been rewarded with these results, they are the best results the school has ever had. Each student has done themselves and our school proud.
“I feel very privileged to have been the Headteacher at Selston High School and these results reflect a culmination of five years of our school’s values, ambition, determination and teamwork.
“I would also like to recognise the excellent work of our teachers and support staff who have worked hard to ensure students’ have achieved their potential. I would like to wish all of our leavers the very best for their next steps.”