Frederick Gent School celebrates student’s GCSE results and achievements

Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, some particular individual highlights include Emily Rosindell, Head Girl, who achieved eight Grade 9s with a further Grade 8 and Grade 7 in her other subjects, Grace Kennedy achieved a Grade 7 or above in all ten of her GCSEs with a Grade 9 in her geography, Tehya Vernon achieved six Grade 8s and is going on to study A-levels at Ashfield School Post-16 and Amy Cheetham achieved grade 9 in history, German and combined science and is going on to study at Bilborough Sixth Form College.

Chris Woollard, headteacher at Frederick Gent School, said: “I am extremely proud that the hard work and determination of our students at Frederick Gent School has been rewarded with some pleasing results.

"I know the parents of our hard-working students will be rightly proud of their achievements too.

"I would like to thank our parents for their ongoing support and the contribution they have made.

“This year’s results are a culmination of five years of ambition, bravery and care. The challenges that we have faced have been immense and I want to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff in overcoming them. I consider it a privilege to be the headteacher of Frederick Gent, a TTCT School.

“Following our ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement in March of this year, we look to build on our successes going forward. In the meantime, I wish all of our leavers the very best for their next steps, whatever they may be.”

Wesley Davies, chief executive officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Well done to everyone at Frederick Gent School who has received their GCSE results today.

“As a Trust we are committed to working together to provide our students with opportunities and experiences to enhance their life choices.

"We are delighted to see Frederick Gent School continuing on its strong upward trajectory, reflected in today’s results.”

