Selston councillor welcomes decision to fix village road after 'botch job' repair

Nottinghamshire Council used the ViaFix treatment to repair dozens of potholes all within a few metres of each other on Mansfield Road, Selston, after residents and local councillors demanded action in February.

But Coun David Martin, who represents Selston on the authority and called for the repair, slammed the result as a “botch job” and “embarrassing” – even going as far as to describe it as the “worst road repair ever”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor has since asked the council to patch repair the road, which the authority has agreed to, with work set to begin on Monday, July 24.

Councillor David Martin on Mansfield Road, Selston. Photo (submitted).

Coun Martin, who has campaigned to fix the rural community’s broken roads and pavements, said: “Earlier this year, I described the work on the road as an embarrassment, a botch job and a disgraceful waste of money.

“I am pleased that following my pressure, the council has finally agreed to fix the road properly.

“This will come as a relief to those who reacted with astonishment at previous road repairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the councillor has welcomed the work, he also criticised the authority for wasting money on repairs which he claims “should have been done properly the first time”.

He said: “The reality is fixing Mansfield Road the first time would have saved the council thousands.

“I am pleased to have finally resolved this and will continue to raise and campaign to fix the Selston’s broken roads and pavements first time – every time.”

Work to patch repair the road is expected to last from Monday, July 24, until Saturday, July 29, with little disruption to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Martin said: “Residents will be able to access their properties but there will be a temporary prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading on both sides for the duration of the works.”