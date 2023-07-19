Samurai sword seized after car stopped by police knife team in Mansfield

Five arrests were made by Nottinghamshire Police as part of three separate incidents.

Members of the force’s county knife crime team were out on patrol in the Mansfield area when they spotted a car “intelligence suggested could be involved in criminal activity”.

After pulling the car over on Sherwood Hall Road, on Saturday, at about 2.35pm, the vehicle was searched by police, with a samurai sword found underneath one of the seats.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police's dedicated county knife crime team. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

The three occupants of the car, men aged 39, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Officers were also called to Bulwell Bus Station that evening, at about 8.55pm, after reports someone had been seen carrying a knife.

A suspect tried to run from police, but was caught following a short foot pursuit.

A search was then carried out of the nearby area, which led to a machete being recovered, and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a knife in public.

And a 21-year-old man was arrested after a zombie knife was also recovered from a house in St Ann’s, Nottingham, following a search that morning.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “Thanks to some great police work by our officers, we were able to take three weapons away from our streets.

“These incidents provide a good example of some of the different tactics we use as a force to help us follow up reports of potential knife crime offences and gather evidence.

“On one hand, our county knife crime team were able to follow up intelligence at their disposal to stop a suspect car during one of their proactive patrols and ultimately seize a weapon from within the vehicle.

“Property search warrants also provide an effective means for helping us confirm suspected criminal activity. On this occasion resulting in the discovery of a weapon that is illegal to be kept in a private place or be sold anywhere in the UK.”