3. Haunted Newstead Abbey

Haunted Newstead Abbey, was formerly an Augustinian priory, but was converted into a domestic home following Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries. It is best known as the ancestral home of poet Lord Byron. During one ghost hunt there, Lee described a heavy table suddenly lifting up. "It shot up into the air, hit the ceiling and exploded." He said. "No-one had tampered with the table." According to Lee, it was the "most compelling evidence" that something supernatural was going on."

Photo: Lee Roberts