The well known ghost-busting dad and granddad has devoted his life to hunting for evidence of the supernatural.
His earliest ghost hunts were as a young lad, in and around Ashfield and Mansfield. He would haunt many an old pub and club, and other sites of reputed spooky goings on, setting up cameras, laptops and electronic equipment to capture any sightings. Now, a full time paranormal investigator, the 45-year-old has featured on scores of TV programmes in the UK and USA, across social media, and has led hundreds of ghost hunts.
Now, to get in the mood for Halloween, sit back and enjoy some of the spine-tingling images from his spirited career!
1. Tense moments
This spooky snap was captured at Thoresby Park in 2019, just before a ghost hunting team took part in an Ouija board session. According to Lee, the area was said to be haunted by a child that had lived in a nearby village.
Also known as a spirit board, the Ouija board is marked with the letters of the alphabet, numbers 0–9, and "yes", "no." It uses a planchette (a small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic) as a movable indicator to spell out messages during a séance.
Photo: Lee Roberts
2. Bone-chilling
Ghost hunter Lee Roberts shared this spooktacular image. According to Lee, this is called the Alice box, it is a device is said to put words on a screen that spirits want to say! This time chose the word "poltergeist." It happened while Lee and his ghost hunting team were setting up their equipment at the reputedly haunted Newstead Abbey, the former ancestral home of Byron. SCARY!
Photo: Lee Roberts
3. Haunted Newstead Abbey
Haunted Newstead Abbey, was formerly an Augustinian priory, but was converted into a domestic home following Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries. It is best known as the ancestral home of poet Lord Byron. During one ghost hunt there, Lee described a heavy table suddenly lifting up. "It shot up into the air, hit the ceiling and exploded." He said. "No-one had tampered with the table." According to Lee, it was the "most compelling evidence" that something supernatural was going on."
Photo: Lee Roberts
4. Paranormal investigation
Ghostbusting Sutton dad and grandad Lee Roberts who is a full-time ghost hunter. He braves the cold on a recent paranormal investigation.
Photo: Lee Roberts