A record number of 9,626 children applied for a secondary school place for September 2022 through Nottinghamshire County Council, almost 400 more than last year.

Despite an increase in demand for school places, the county council’s success rate in meeting preferences for parents and guardians is comparable to previous years with 89 per cent (8,566) of applicants being offered their first preference.

Parents and guardians who successfully received one of their four preferences stands at 96.7 per cent (9,306) with 3.3 per cent (320) receiving alternative offers after no preference could be met.

Secondary school allocations for Nottinghamshire pupils have been announced

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the county council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “We are delighted that so many parents have secured places for their children at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools have gone above and beyond to accommodate the demand for extra places, and we cannot thank them enough.

“We have worked collaboratively with the schools to make this happen and I’m proud of everyone involved for making sure children across Nottinghamshire are not without a school place in September.

“We are proud that we were still able to offer more than 96 per cent of families one of their preferences even with the growing pupil numbers, and where that has not been possible, we have done everything we can to find an acceptable place for that child.”

Those who are happy with the place they have been offered should accept the offer and the school will then be in touch with them to arrange the transition.

For the minority of parents who did not secure a place at one of their preferred schools, we realise that this can be a stressful time. If parents are unhappy with the place offered, we recommend that they view the information on the council’s website regarding the options available to them – including guidance about how to appeal.