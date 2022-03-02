People of Mansfield urged to 'celebrate the joy of books' this World Book Day

Each year, World Book Day creates bespoke £1 books for children and young adults across the UK and Ireland, to promote the power of imagination and the importance of reading.

Through World Book Day, every child in Mansfield and Warsop will be given a £1 book token, which they can take to a bookshop or supermarket to get their free World Book Day book.

Mr Bradley said: “World Book Day is always an event that I’m keen to get involved with and spread the word about.

Ben Bradley MP on World Book Day in March 2020

“It’s vital that every child and young adult across Mansfield and Warsop has the opportunity to have a book of their own, which they have chosen for themselves.

“World Book Day offers children the chance to change their reading habits and celebrate the joy of books.

"I’ll be celebrating this World Book Day with my two young boys, it’s a great chance for them to dress up and celebrate their love of reading.”

Reading for pleasure makes an enormous impact on a child’s future, whether that’s their educational success, well-being or mental health.