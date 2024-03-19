Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to turn a four-bedroom house at 22 Grizedale Rise into a home for one vulnerable, young child, aged seven to 17.

The applicant is One Home Property UK Ltd, which is part of One Home Care, based in Warrington, Cheshire. The company says it “seeks to provide high-quality care in appropriate, comfortable surroundings, supported by staff”.

"One Home prides itself on delivering the highest standard of care by building positive and lasting relationships,” says a planning statement that has been lodged with the council.

A generic photo showing the kind of care for vulnerable young people that One Home Property UK Ltd provides.

Grizedale Rise is a small and quiet cul-de-sac, close to the main B6030 road. The property in question is a four-bedroom, two-storey, detached house which, since it was built, has been occupied as a single-family unit. According to the HM Land Registry, it was sold in December for £165,000.

The planning application states that the house would be used as the home for one child “who presents social, emotional and behavioural difficulties”. They would be supervised by three members of One Home staff, who would work a rota to include night shifts.

"The proposed use would see the child having full, unrestricted access to the property, with the exception of a ground-floor staff office, which would be locked for security and protection purposes,” says the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The child and staff members would eat and live together as a single household, with preparation of meals, washing up and cleaning all undertaken together. Similarly, recreational activities, such as trips to the shops, park or cinema, would be undertaken in the same way as a family.”

The property at Grizedale Rise in Forest Town where it is proposed to create a children's care home.

One Home Care’s website says it “creates a sense of comfort by welcoming vulnerable children into a peaceful home”. It adds: “Our homes are havens in which they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal.”

The company says its staff are “highly trained, dedicated, responsive and passionate about the potential of each child”.

The council has set a deadline date of Monday, May 6 for a decision to be made on the planning application.