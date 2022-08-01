The vacancy has become available after Chief Constable Craig Guildford was confirmed as the new chief constable of West Midlands Police.

Caroline Henry, PCC, said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, I am looking to appoint an exceptional chief constable to take Nottinghamshire Police forward in its next steps to become an outstanding police force.

“My new Chief Constable will do this by ensuring effective and efficient policing, and actively building trust and confidence in all our communities in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“Nottinghamshire Police is an exciting opportunity for its next Chief Constable. It has benefited from a good period of chief officer stability, which is reflected in its improved performance. It now has a balanced budget and benefits from proactive income generation.

“And Nottinghamshire Police has one of the most diverse workforces of all UK police forces, as well as an excellent track record of recruitment and retention.

“There is more work to be done, though, to improve Nottinghamshire Police further.

“I want an inspiring leader who will work with me and my office to deliver the vision and three key objectives set out in my Police and Crime Plan, Make Notts Safe.

“Preventing – investing in prevention and early intervention activities that deal with the causes rather than consequences of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Responding – ensuring that we are efficient and effective at responding to the needs of communities and have the right people, skills and resources to do so.

“And Supporting – improving services for victims of crime, safeguarding vulnerable people and supporting communities to be safe and feel safe.

“The next Chief Constable will engage with a dedicated and passionate workforce and the thriving local and regional partnership landscape.

“They will also use emerging local, regional and national opportunities for innovation and collaboration proactively to raise the standards, service delivery and performance of Nottinghamshire Police.