Nottinghamshire Police to start search for new top officer

Chief Constable Craig Guildford was this week confirmed as the new chief constable of West Midlands Police.

Mr Guildford, who took on the top job in Nottinghamshire in 2017, has been being unanimously confirmed to his new post by the West Midlands Police and Crime Panel, having been named the preferred candidate of the police and crime commissioner.

Coun Suky Samra, panel chairman, said: “Panel Members reflected Mr Guildford demonstrated his experience of building community policing, collaboration with local partners, and improving the diversity of the force.



“Members further commented on his reflective approach, his plan for engaging with staff and his aspirations for taking forward and delivering a better police service for the residents of the West Midlands.

Mr Guildford, who was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal last year, said: “I am delighted to be confirmed as the next Chief Constable of West Midlands Police.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Simon Foster, the police and crime commissioner, to help deliver his plan to rebuild neighbourhood policing.

“I also can’t wait to get to know the communities of the West Midlands and to help make their streets safer.

“Chief constable of West Midlands Police is one of the top policing jobs in the country, it is an honour to be put forward for the role. Sir David Thompson has been an excellent Chief Constable and I wish him well.

“After more than five years as chief constable of Nottinghamshire, I shall be sad to leave a force which has some outstanding police officers and staff, but I am very much looking forward to this new challenge.”

He replaces Sir David Thompson will officially step down from the role after the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.