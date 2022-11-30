UK Census 2021 results: Satanists, druids and witches but no Jedi in Mansfield

We take a look at the number of people practicing unusual religions in Mansfield.

According to the latest data released from the 2021 census, there are some rare beliefs in the town – from witchcraft to scientology and taoists to satanists.

More than 94% of the UK population (around 56 million people) answered the voluntary question on religion on the census last year and for the first time ever less than half of respondents described themselves as Christian, although it was still the most popular single religion.

In Mansfield, Christainity also came out on top, with 51,385 respondents from a population of around 110,000 marking it down as their religion. ‘No religion’ was the second most popular, with 50,336.

Following a concerted effort to have Jedi recognised as a religion on the last census, it was conspicuous by its absence this time around. It did not feature in the top 50 religions across the country.

However, there are still plenty of people practising unusual religions in Mansfield. We’ve picked out some of the more notable ones below.

1. Wicca 23 people recorded 'Wicca' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 14th most popular religion in Mansfield.

2. Scientology One person recorded 'Scientology' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 26th most popular religion in Mansfield.

3. Druid Two people recorded 'Druid' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 23rd most popular religion in Mansfield.

4. Paganism 161 people recorded 'Pagan' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 7th most popular religion in Mansfield.