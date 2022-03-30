Schoolgirl, seven, raises money for 'women and children of Ukraine' with sponsored swim
A schoolgirl touched by the plight of women and children in Ukraine since the Russian invasion has completed a sponsored swim.
Seven-year-old Iris Maskrey, of Leabrooks, Somercotes, swam five lengths at Alfreton Leisure Centre’s swimming pool and has already raised £100.
Stacey Maskrey, Iris’s mum, said the whole family could not be more proud of her little girl’s achievement, after seeing the scenes from Ukraine on television screens over the past month.
Stacey said: “Iris was worried about the women and children and wanted to help by raising some money.
"She likes swimming and she thought it was a good idea, and five lengths is a big achievement.
"Alfreton Leisure Centre staff were very accommodating and helpful.
“We are all so proud of her achievement.”
Iris is currently in Year 2 at Swanwick Primary School.
Shannon Arnold, one of the leisure centre’s swimming instructors, helped Iris with her challenge.
