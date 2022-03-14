Schoolgirl from near Mansfield inspired to support Ukrainian refugees with ribbon idea

So Lily-Jo set about making blue and yellow ribbon pins which she shared with her classmates and fellow students at Whaley Thorns Primary School.

The idea escalated and students wanted to do more to help.

A school spokesman said: “The students thought about what it must be like to live through such terrifying times and wanted to do something to show their support.

Lily-Jo Glover and Annette Lupton, Whaley Thorns Primary School principal.

“They organized a blue and yellow day and paid to wear blue and yellow clothes and invited parents and their friends to donate blankets, nappies and other emergency supplies. There were so many donations that three cars were packed with supplies and taken to a collection point.”

Students were also fundraising for a trip to London with a pancake day breakdast – but instead decided to donate the mony raised to help people in Ukraine.

Annette Lupton, school principal, said: “While our students have really been working hard to raise funds for their special visit to the capital, they felt very strongly that they could go to London at any time in the future.

“They wanted to use their money for good and to send it to the children in Ukraine so they could receive emergency aid.

“All of the £150 raised at the pancake day breakfast will be sent to the British Red Cross.

“This is yet another wonderful example of the kindness of our children and I’m very proud of them.”