Ashfield School in Kirkby was quick to act when they heard that local company Taylor’s Transport were organising a collection of aid for Ukrainian refugees.

The result from pupils and their families was overwhelming, with donations including everything from medical items, mattresses, baby food, nappies and toiletries, and with the school’s contribution reaching around 5-6 tonnes, Taylor’s needed to send two lorries to collect the mammoth donation.

The school have been quick to acknowledge their students, students’ families, the wider community, school staff, the staff at The Mill Adventure Base and the amazing Taylor's Transport whose joint efforts will now result in a vast amount of much-needed aid reaching Ukrainian refugees.

Uniformed Services pupils with one of the lorries

Ashfield’s Head Teacher, John Maher, said: “I am very proud to see the school community come together once again in support of a most deserving cause.

"Final mention must go to Taylor's Transport, without whom these desperately needed products would not be going anywhere.”

The donations were organised by the school’s Uniformed Services and Childcare teams, who worked tirelessly coordinating and sorting donations so they were ready to go.

Head of Ashfield’s Uniformed Services department, Ms Julie Taylor MBE, said: “It really was like a military operation!

Two lorries full of donations made their way to Poland, where they were then transported to Ukrainian refugees.

"The kindness and generosity of both the school and the wider community has been breathtaking, and we were all very moved when we stood back and looked at the vast quantity of items donated.”

