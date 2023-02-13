School pupils win Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest writing competition

Harry Brice, Ava Hickman, Dylan Speers, and Ava Clayton, from St Mary’s CE Primary School were presented with certificates from Carol Hallam, reserve community and volunteer development officer.

Carol said: “Local schools were invited to take part in the ‘Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest’ writing competition and four children from St Mary’s received prizes.

"We have a heart-shaped trail at the nature reserve which takes visitors from the village, up to the forest. The trail has clues along the way and this year we decided that we could use some of the winning writing from the competition to become clues on the route.”

The winners are pictured with Carol Hallam, community and volunteer development officer

The competition was judged by children’s author Sarah Ann Juckes, the forest’s writer in residence.

Ava, Dylan and Ava were awarded runner-up prizes, with Harry’s entry was picked as the overall winner and will be displayed along the trail on a wooden heart, created by the Dukeries Community Workshop and will become part of a trail of clues that visitors can follow.

Harry said: “My writing competition entry was about me and my friend touring Edwinstowe and showing off all of the wonderful things in our village, such as the park and High Street.

"I felt really shocked when I was announced as the winner, as I knew some of the other entries were really good too.”