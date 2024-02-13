Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lowe’s Wong Infant School, which has 161 pupils, aged five to seven, on its books, has been given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted after its first inspection since joining the Minster Trust For Education (Mitre) in April 2021.

The inspectors pinpointed three areas for criticism, including behaviour of pupils, which was described as “not consistently good”. Their report said: “Some lessons are disrupted by the poor behaviour of a few pupils, which is not always well managed and can hinder learning.”

Ofsted also found that some teachers “do not have a clear overview of the subject they lead” and that the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “not always met”, meaning they “do not learn as well as they could”.

Lowe's Wong Infant School in Southwell, which has been given a rating of 'Requires Improvement' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

However, the inspectors recognised that Lowe’s Wong is keen to put things right. Their report added: “While there is significant work to be done, leaders demonstrate the ambition and capacity to make the improvements needed, with the support of the trust.”

In a school newsletter, head teacher Aly Speed told parents: “We have worked with Mitre to draw up a ‘rapid action plan’. Work already done includes reviewing our behaviour policy and adapting the individual education plans for our SEND children.

"To ensure that we remain on track, the ‘rapid action plan’ will be reviewed every half-term.”

In a separate statement, Mrs Speed admitted the school was “disappointed” with the Ofsted verdict. But she added: “The areas for improvement identified are important to us, and there is already progress being made.

"We care deeply about every child that attends Lowe’s Wong. We are determined to make things even better for them.”

Mrs Speed also pointed out that the Ofsted report highlights “many positive aspects of the school”. Indeed it is given a rating of ‘Good’ in two of five individual categories, which cover pupils’ personal development and the school’s provision for early-years children.

The inspectors said: “Lowe’s Wong is a happy school at the heart of its local community. The care that staff give to pupils is second to none.