Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And it helped John T Rice Infant and Nursery in Forest Town earn another ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog after an upgraded inspection in December.

The inspection followed three ‘Good’ ratings on the trot, after full inspections in 2018, 2013 and 2010, for the Braemar Road school, which has 192 children, aged three to seven, on its books and operates a 52-place nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ofsted report read: “Pupils thrive at John T Rice. They are happy to attend school and are well looked after by the caring team of committed staff. Parents and carers are full of praise.

John T Rice Infant and Nursery School in Forest Town has earned another 'Good' rating from the educatjon watchdog, Ofsted.

"From the children’s first days in nursery, the school identifies and meets children’s needs very well.”

John T Rice is run by a governing body, chaired by Ruth Palmer, while the head teacher is Shelley Bennett.

The inspectors found that “governors support the school well”, while staff “are proud to work” there and “say the school is well-led”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report went on: “The school has high expectations for pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Shelley Bennett, the head teacher of John T Rice Infant and Nursery School in Forest Town.

"The curriculum is ambitious and provides pupils with a broad and interesting education. In lessons, pupils work hard. They are curious and excited to learn.

"Staff are well trained, and have thought carefully about the knowledge and skills they want pupils to learn.”

Reading was “a high priority” at John T Rice, while children had “positive attitudes” in their maths lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors found that pupils “behave exceptionally well in and around the school”, and are “always kind and respectful”.

There was also “an extensive range of opportunities open to pupils, such as forest school, after-school clubs, breakfast clubs, and many trips and visits.”

Praise was bestowed on John T Rice for the “strong” way it personally develops youngsters, who had “a deep understanding of right and wrong” and were “very clear in their belief that everyone should be treated the same”. What’s more, they “learned how to be physically and mentally healthy”.