A primary school in Shirebrook has felt the effect of “a period of significant turbulence” by having its Ofsted rating downgraded.

Brookfield Primary School, of Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction, which teaches 166 pupils, has gone from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’ after its latest review by the education watchdog.

But Ofsted inspectors recognised that the school has had to endure “several changes to its leadership in the last two years”. The head teacher, Nicola Walker, was only appointed in April, while two new governors have also just joined.

The inspectors’ report said: “The school has been through a period of significant turbulence. Recent developments have provided much-needed stability. Parents and carers are positive about much the school has improved.

"Staff and governors are determined to return it to the heart of the community. Their concerted efforts are beginning to make a positive difference.

"As one parent typically noted: ‘I believe Brookfield has my children’s best interests at heart’.”

"However, there is more work to do to ensure that all pupils benefit from a high-quality education and achieve as well as they can.”

Ofsted’ focused on several areas of criticism, including an “inconsistently implemented” curriculum, with “teachers more skilled at delivering some subjects than others”.

Pupils’ attitudes to learning is improving, the report accepted, and “incidents of poor behaviour and suspensions are both reducing”. But “some pupils become distracted from their learning, particularly when the work is too tricky, and they struggle to control their emotions”.

Attendance was also “slowly improving”, with the help of a new breakfast club, but “too many pupils are still absent from school too often”.

Inspectors were concerned too about Brookfield’s support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), who “sometimes struggle to access their learning and get frustrated”.

Ofsted also urged the school to boost its programme of personal development and ensure its safeguarding arrangements are “suitably robust”.

And it had a message for the governing body, which is chaired by Andrew Brickles. The report said: “Leaders and governors are committed to their roles and work together closely. However, their plans for improvement do not always focus on the right thing.”

On the plus side, the inspectors praised the teaching of reading by “well-trained staff”, and the school’s early-years provision, which was rated ‘Good’.

"In the early years, everyone feels like they belong,” the report said. “Children have frequent opportunities to develop their literacy and numeracy skills. They enjoy being creative and using their imagination.”

In general, Ofsted found that “pupils enjoy going to school and are keen to learn”, while staff enjoy working there, even though “some of the recent changes have had an impact on their workload”.

The inspectors also noted “the range of opportunities to enrich pupils’ experiences and build their confidence”, such as a visit to a care home and trips to the National Space Centre in Leicester and the theatre.

In response to the report, head Mrs Walker sent a letter to parents, highlighting the fact that the inspectors “found a great deal to celebrate”. But she accepted that the ‘Requires Improvement” rating was “a really fair judgement”.