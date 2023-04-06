Schemes to help tackle food poverty in Mansfield shortlisted for a national award
Mansfield District Council has been recognised for its efforts to help tackle food poverty by being shortlisted for a national award.
Since 2020, the council has been operating a series of FOOD (Food On Our Doorstep) clubs across the district and the scheme is now in the final of best Community Engagement Scheme in the Municipal Journal Achievement Awards.
David Evans, head of Health and Communities at Mansfield District Council, said: "The council has been central to leading a collaborative approach to addressing food and fuel poverty in this area.
"Problem with food poverty came to the fore during the pandemic and has since been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.
"The Bellamy estate in Mansfield was particularly badly hit, with many people unemployed or furloughed during the pandemic and the nearest supermarket a mile away."
The FOOD clubs offer £12 to £15 of food for just £3.50 to anyone in need.