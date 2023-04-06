News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
57 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Mansfield District Council becomes beacon of good practice in support for survivors of domestic abuse

Mansfield District Council has been recognised after training its entire workforce to be more aware of the signs of domestic abuse and how to support survivors.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

In recognition of the work it has done the council achieved the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) Accreditation (Foundational).

Survivors of domestic abuse can now look out for ribbons and badges worn by council staff if they wish to access support and the council will listen to what they need and discuss choices to enable them to make informed decisions about their life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Hill, CEO at the council, said: "We are very proud to have achieved this accreditation. We are the first local authority in Nottinghamshire to achieve this, and the first anywhere in the country to use an independent charity, Nottinghamshire Woman’s Aid, to support us through it.

Adam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District CouncilAdam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District Council
Adam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District Council
Most Popular
Read More
13 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

"Every department has been involved in helping us achieve this and it’s been a fantastic example of us all working together. It aligns well with our corporate commitments to make Mansfield a safer place and improve the wellbeing of local people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It should help council workers have more confidence in identifying domestic abuse and knowing how to respond if and when they encounter it, and this should have a positive impact for our customers.”

Judith Vickress, DAHA Programme Manager for domestic abuse charity Standing Together, said: "Mansfield can be very proud of achieving this accreditation because we certainly do not make it easy for the very reason that we consider every standard through the survivor lens.”