Mansfield District Council becomes beacon of good practice in support for survivors of domestic abuse

In recognition of the work it has done the council achieved the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) Accreditation (Foundational).

Survivors of domestic abuse can now look out for ribbons and badges worn by council staff if they wish to access support and the council will listen to what they need and discuss choices to enable them to make informed decisions about their life.

Adam Hill, CEO at the council, said: "We are very proud to have achieved this accreditation. We are the first local authority in Nottinghamshire to achieve this, and the first anywhere in the country to use an independent charity, Nottinghamshire Woman’s Aid, to support us through it.

Adam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District Council

"Every department has been involved in helping us achieve this and it’s been a fantastic example of us all working together. It aligns well with our corporate commitments to make Mansfield a safer place and improve the wellbeing of local people.

"It should help council workers have more confidence in identifying domestic abuse and knowing how to respond if and when they encounter it, and this should have a positive impact for our customers.”