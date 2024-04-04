Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cattery, complete with six pods and a small kitchen, would be built in the back garden of a couple’s detached home, called San Remo, at 3 Quarrydale Road in Sutton.

The couple, Mr and Mrs M. Tindall, say they intend to offer a ‘pick up and deliver home service’ because “similar facilities are relatively few and far between in the Sutton and Mansfield areas”. Their aim is to “provide a high-class degree of care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been supported by a planning statement, submitted to the council by the John Church Planning Consultancy, based in Rowsley, Derbyshire.

A generic photo of a pet cat being cared for at a cattery.

It says the cattery building would cover 54 square metres and replace an existing structure within the couple’s rear garden.

"It would be sited and designed in a manner that is respectful of the neighbours,” says the statement. “Prior liaison has been carried out with both immediate neighbours and neither party has indicated any objections or concerns.

"The cattery would be insulated and not result in any significant noise. The only comings and goings would be primarily by the applicants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement anticipates that the service would be used by people leaving their pets while they go on holiday, are away on work commitments or while they are ill or in hospital.

The council’s planning officers will now consider the application and expect to make a decision by Wednesday, May 22.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

Tool Resharpening Services, 99 Vernon Road, Kirkby – to determine if prior approval is needed for the conversion of a workshop into two residential apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9-11 Low Street, Sutton – amendment to planning permission already granted, reducing a scheme from three floors to two floors and retaining an existing rear wall, adding windows and doors.

26 Franklin Road, Jacksdale – demolition of rear extension and construction of a larger, single-storey rear extension.

Unit D, Gateway 28, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton – to determine if prior approval is needed for the installation of a solar photovoltaics system.

Greenhills House, Cauldwell Road, Sutton – outline planning permission for one dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Calladine Close, Sutton – lawful development certificate for a single-storey rear extension.

83 Main Road, Jacksdale – two-storey front extension and single-storey rear extension.

In addition, these planning applications have all been granted permission by the council:

Eastfield Service Station, 139 Eastfield Side, Sutton – installation of a modular self-service launderette and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

322 Main Road, Jacksdale – construction of an exercise manege for horses and riders.

Land off Ashland Road West, Sutton – permission to display adverts on ten flags and six post-mounted, single-sided boards.

The Maple Tree,157B Beck Lane, Sutton – garden room.

131 Nottingham Road, Selston – convert dwelling into two flats.

31 Westdale Road, Jacksdale – loft conversion with extension to roof and rear dormer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Shawcroft, Sutton – demolition of garage, and construction of single-storey side extension and front porch.

14 Thoresby Crescent, Sutton – removal of shed, and construction of new shed and covered decking area.

5 Raymond Close, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.,