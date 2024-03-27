Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal is for a change of use at 2 Portland Street, just off Outram Street, from a five-bedroom family dwelling to an HMO with seven bedrooms.

HMOs are properties rented out by at least three people who are not from the same household but share facilities such as a bathroom and kitchen.

They have caused controversy across the country, but a planning statement received by the council insists this particular scheme should fit in well with the surrounding area. It says Portland Street is made up of a mixture of terraced and detached properties, as well as commercial business, shops or offices.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) is planned for this property at 2 Portland Street, Sutton.

The statement has been compiled by Warsop-based planning and building design company, Ellis Riley and Son, on behalf of the applicant, Mr J. Townsend.

It reveals that the two-storey, detached building would comprise two bedrooms and a shared kitchen and dining area on the ground floor, four bedrooms on the first floor and a further bedroom in a converted loft space. Each bedroom would have its own en suite shower room, and there would be access to a small and private garden at the front and back of the property.

The statement admits there is no parking space on site, but points out that there is a public car park close to the property for residents and visitors. There was also a cycle storage area on site, while the town centre, with public transport options, was within walking distance.

Ellis Riley and Son says: “There will be no alterations to the appearance of the property. The proposed conversion would be fitted out to a high standard, using good-quality materials for the interior, giving pleasant living spaces for the future occupants.

"The proposed HMO respects the characteristics of the area, meets the need for this type of accommodation and would not harm the amenity or privacy of neighbouring properties.

"The proposal would provide a good-quality house in multiple occupation in a sustainable location which integrates well with the surrounding area.”