The Mercedes Benz AMG GT3 is raced by Grahame Tilley, chief executive of Underwood-based fire and security system specialists Tecserv UK, in The GT Cup.

Scalextric has a history of featuring race cars, such as a trio of GT40s built for the 2003 Festival of Speed to mark Ford’s one-two-three finish at Le Mans in 1966, while in 2018 Scalextric launched a boxset containing a pair of Jaguar E-Type Lightweights modelled on those raced by Graham Hill and Roy Salvadori in the 1963 Sussex Trophy.

Grahame said: “When I was first approached I thought it was a wind-up, but when I realised it was a serious offer I felt immensely proud.

“Most of us have yearned to have a Scalextric set and to think that my race car, featuring our company branding, is to be manufactured and distributed across the globe is just amazing.

“Scalextric has also reproduced some really memorable model cars, such as the Kit in Nightrider and the DeLorean used in the Back To The Future films, so this is a very prestigious honour.”

Invented by engineer B Fred Francis, the first Scalextric were made in Hampshire in 1956 and the brand is currently owned by Hornby Hobbies.

The brand name was derived from the fact a slot-based track system guides the Scalex range of cars fitted with an electric motor cars around the race track.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT3 will be manufactured as a Scalextric car.

Grahame, 71, has raced in many different formulas since he started at the age of 18. He is still very competitive and achieves many podium positions.

Simon Owen, Scalextric head of brand, said: “I have seen Grahame race for many years now, in a variety of quick and colourful cars.

“When he took to the grid in the GT Cup in this amazing AMG GT3, I just knew we had to add it to the Scalextric range.

“Motorsport isn’t just about your Lewis Hamiltons etc, it’s as much about hardworking businessmen like Grahame, who spend their weekends entertaining fans like me and countless others.

