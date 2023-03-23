Sapling grown from Sherwood Forest’s Major Oak planted in US Ambassador’s garden in London
Saplings from two of Nottinghamshire’s most iconic trees – including Sherwood Forest’s famous Major Oak – have been planted in the garden of the US Ambassador’s official residence at Winfield House in London.
A sapling grafted from the original Bramley Apple tree in Southwell and a Sherwood Oak sapling grown from an acorn of the historic Major Oak, near Edwinstowe, were presented by Paul Southby, outgoing High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.
He said: “The fact the Bramley sapling is now next to a fruit tree planted by Michelle Obama highlights the significance of what I hope will be a lasting friendship between Nottinghamshire and the US.
“It was also an immense privilege to sign the visitor book in my official capacity and I was deeply honoured to leave my mark in the company of the Queen, Prince Charles – as he was at the time he signed – President George W Bush, President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama and President Joe Biden.
“The planting ceremony is a fitting end to my year as High Sheriff.”
Mr Southby was joined at the planting ceremony by Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire Council Chairman, and Sherwood Forest Trust chief executive Dr Patrick Candler and his wife Sandi Henson as well as US agricultural attaché to the UK, Cynthia Guven.
Matt Palmer, the US Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Nottinghamshire delegation for the tree planting ceremony at our ambassador's official residence, Winfield House.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the trees grow as strong as our Special Relationship.”