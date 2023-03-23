News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
38 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
2 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Sapling grown from Sherwood Forest’s Major Oak planted in US Ambassador’s garden in London

Saplings from two of Nottinghamshire’s most iconic trees – including Sherwood Forest’s famous Major Oak – have been planted in the garden of the US Ambassador’s official residence at Winfield House in London.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:56 GMT- 1 min read

A sapling grafted from the original Bramley Apple tree in Southwell and a Sherwood Oak sapling grown from an acorn of the historic Major Oak, near Edwinstowe, were presented by Paul Southby, outgoing High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

Read More
Businesses encouraged to complete survey to help shape future of Ollerton
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The fact the Bramley sapling is now next to a fruit tree planted by Michelle Obama highlights the significance of what I hope will be a lasting friendship between Nottinghamshire and the US.

Cynthia Guven, the agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in London; the High Sheriff's wife, Sandi Henson; the High Sheriff, Paul Southby; the US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer; Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust; Stephen Crisp, who manages the grounds and gardens at Winfield House, and Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman.
Cynthia Guven, the agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in London; the High Sheriff's wife, Sandi Henson; the High Sheriff, Paul Southby; the US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer; Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust; Stephen Crisp, who manages the grounds and gardens at Winfield House, and Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman.
Cynthia Guven, the agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in London; the High Sheriff's wife, Sandi Henson; the High Sheriff, Paul Southby; the US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer; Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust; Stephen Crisp, who manages the grounds and gardens at Winfield House, and Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman.
Most Popular

“It was also an immense privilege to sign the visitor book in my official capacity and I was deeply honoured to leave my mark in the company of the Queen, Prince Charles – as he was at the time he signed – President George W Bush, President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama and President Joe Biden.

“The planting ceremony is a fitting end to my year as High Sheriff.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Southby was joined at the planting ceremony by Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire Council Chairman, and Sherwood Forest Trust chief executive Dr Patrick Candler and his wife Sandi Henson as well as US agricultural attaché to the UK, Cynthia Guven.

Matt Palmer, the US Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Nottinghamshire delegation for the tree planting ceremony at our ambassador's official residence, Winfield House.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, with the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, at Winfield House
Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, with the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, at Winfield House
Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, with the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, at Winfield House

“We’re looking forward to seeing the trees grow as strong as our Special Relationship.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, with the High Sheriff, Paul Southby
The US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, with the High Sheriff, Paul Southby
The US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, with the High Sheriff, Paul Southby
Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, helps to plant one of the saplings
Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, helps to plant one of the saplings
Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, helps to plant one of the saplings
NottinghamshirePrince Charles