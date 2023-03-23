Businesses encouraged to complete survey to help shape future of Ollerton

The survey forms part of the Ollerton town centre health check and the work Newark & Sherwood Council is undertaking to support the regeneration of Ollerton.

By asking businesses for their opinion, the council aims to build on existing strengths and understand any challenges.

In addition, the data collated from the survey will help inform appropriate recommendations, investment and funding applications in the future.

Businesses in Ollerton are being encouraged to complete a survey

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, March 31 – see surveymonkey.co.uk/r/OllTBBS23

In addition, visitors to the town centre are also being asked to take part in a similar survey to assess how Ollerton is seen by those who use it – see surveymonkey.co.uk/r/OllBTCUS23.

Other areas the town centre health check will look at include parking and footfall numbers.

Matt Lamb, council director of regeneration and growth, said: "This is fantastic opportunity for businesses in Ollerton to provide feedback on what is working in the town and the challenges businesses face.