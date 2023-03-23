News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Businesses encouraged to complete survey to help shape future of Ollerton

Businesses in Ollerton are being encouraged to complete a survey designed to highlight the condition of the town and what support firms need to help them thrive.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

The survey forms part of the Ollerton town centre health check and the work Newark & Sherwood Council is undertaking to support the regeneration of Ollerton.

By asking businesses for their opinion, the council aims to build on existing strengths and understand any challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the data collated from the survey will help inform appropriate recommendations, investment and funding applications in the future.

Businesses in Ollerton are being encouraged to complete a survey
Businesses in Ollerton are being encouraged to complete a survey
Businesses in Ollerton are being encouraged to complete a survey
Most Popular

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, March 31 – see surveymonkey.co.uk/r/OllTBBS23

In addition, visitors to the town centre are also being asked to take part in a similar survey to assess how Ollerton is seen by those who use it – see surveymonkey.co.uk/r/OllBTCUS23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Two women arrested and drugs seized after police stop car in Sutton

Other areas the town centre health check will look at include parking and footfall numbers.

Matt Lamb, council director of regeneration and growth, said: "This is fantastic opportunity for businesses in Ollerton to provide feedback on what is working in the town and the challenges businesses face.

"I encourage all businesses in Ollerton to take time to complete our survey. It should only take two-five minutes and will help us inform, shape and influence future support.”