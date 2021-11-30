Christmas fair in Mansfield to help traumatised veterans of armed forces

Former mental-health nurse Eileen Massey (left), who runs Veterans Unite with her friend and former work colleague, Lesley Parton.

A Christmas fair is to be held in Ye Olde Ramme Inn pub on Church Street next Monday afternoon (December 6) to raise money for the Veterans Unite group, which is based in the town.

Former mental-health nurse Eileen Massey set up the group for men and women who have served in the armed forces in war-ravaged countries, such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

Many of the veterans live in the Mansfield area, and some are suffering badly from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with flashbacks turning them to drink and drugs. Some have been left homeless.

Eileen, 64, has carried out lots of fundraising this year, with events at Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone and the Forest Town Arena.

Now Ye Olde Ramme Inn, whose landlord, Roy Mellody, himself served in the armed forces, is kindly letting her set up stalls in a corner of the pub for Monday’s fair.

"The event will coincide with the Salvation Army going along to the pub to play carols,” said Eileen, who runs Veterans Unite with friend Lesley Parton.

“I will be selling a variety of Christmas gifts, all for under £10, and there will be a raffle and tombola, with prizes donated by local businesses.”

Eileen is still battling to win charitable status for Veterans Unite. And she continues to search for an empty shop in Mansfield that she could hire for free and use as a temporary base for the group and drop-in centre for veterans. If you can help, call her on 07484 867675.