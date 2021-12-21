Santa revved up his sleigh, whilst scooterists and bike riders geared up to bring toys and tasty treats to the youngsters in King’s Mill Hospital.

The big-hearted members of the Sutton Scooter Club organised its ‘Christmas Prezzies for the Mill’ event on Sunday, December 19.

Around 40 riders, many in festive fancy dress followed the big man on his sleigh, with Christmas music ringing out and a mass ride from the Travellers Rest, on Huthwaite Road, Sutton, to Kings Mill Hospital

The scooters riding out in Sutton

The club has been collecting children’s playthings and Christmas selection boxes at local Tescos and other places.

It was hoped the items would help cheer up the unfortunate youngsters stuck in hospital over the Christmas period. The club members also had a few chocolate treats put aside for the nurses on duty too.

The annual spectacle raised a few smiles on route, with motorists and residents waving as the riders zoomed by, and at the hospital children and staff waved from the windows.

All the presents the scooter club managed to collect, many came from collections at Tesco stores in the area.

So successful has the club’s collection been that children at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and some of youngsters in care homes in the Mansfield area will also get a share of the gifts. The club members are planning to deliver the presents to other venues by car this week.

Organiser of the event, Robert Wilkins, who is 47, and runs the Sutton Scooter Club, said its “Prezzies for the Mill” event has been another “big success” and had been “quite emotional.”

“It went really well,” Robert said.

"We collected hundreds of presents donated from riders, stores and the public. There was about 40 of us who braved the cold. We had a big box of biscuits and chocolates for the nurses too.

“En route to King’s Mill Hospital, all the cars we passed were tooting at us, it was great to see big smiles on their faces as the cars came closer.

"People could hear the music from Santa’s sleigh and they came to their front doors and the children were waving. It was amazing how emotional it was.”

