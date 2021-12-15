Rigorous testing has been implemented at Church Vale Primary School and Foundation Unit after the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 caused the closure of its foundation unit.

The Church Warsop school reopened the unit yesterday, Tuesday, amid a raft of measures, after the outbreak left pupils and staff having to self-isolate.

Posting on the Laurel Avenue school’s website, Jo Yardley, headteacher, said Public Health England had advised them to inform parents of the latest precautions.

Coronavirus

Mrs Yardley said ‘daily lateral flow testing for everyone in the household for siblings and children who attend the foundation stage before they go out’ were now required.

Anyone without tests or unable to test their child, was told they must self-isolate until Sunday.

She said: “Public Health has advised us that any child with symptoms get a PCR test and do not return to school until the results are back.

“They have also advised us that siblings are tested too, as they are a contact of a symptomatic child.

Church Vale School and Foundation Unit which closed due to Omicron

"Omicron symptoms seem to include a snotty nose in children, a temperature, sore throat, headache and loss of taste and smell.

Help

Anyone with questions or worries, was urged to contact the school.

Mrs Yardley said: “We’ll try our very best to help you.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Council, the local education authority, said: “A public health spokesman confirmed Church Vale Primary School foundation unit closed temporarily due to the Omicron variant.

“The unit reopened on Tuesday morning, where lateral flow testing is available.

“Public Health have been working closely with the school on the next steps.”