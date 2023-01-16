Samaritans in Nottinghamshire busting 'Blue Monday' myth with Brew Monday

The suicide prevention charity is keen to dispel the idea the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, as its listening volunteers are busy every day, responding to calls for help every 10 seconds.

Instead, Samaritans is turning the day on its head and into something meaningful by running ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Samaritans, which along with Nottingham, is one of two main Samaritans branches in the county, is working in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions to support people through the cost of living crisis and will be at an information session at the Jobcentre Plus locations in Mansfield and Sutton today.

Samaritans are urging people to get together and catch-up over a cuppa on Brew Monday

The Mansfield branch has also been working locally with Mansfield Town FC to raise awareness of the support the charity offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Laughton, Mansfield Samaritans branch director, said: “It’s simple, there is no such thing as ‘Blue Monday’.

“People can feel low at any point in the day, week or year and we want them to know that they are never alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forget Blue Monday and instead check in with people who you care about for a cuppa and a chat as talking really can save lives.

"Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the month and year 24/7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad